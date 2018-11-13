How do you guys handle multiple variants of a component in a design system?
1 hour ago from Mo Baghdadi, I design stuff
I'm struggling with this at my current place. I'm kind of reverse engineering a design library in place based on existing designs. The issue I have is for example a modal overlay will have loads of variations and states based on the context of the flow/process the user is in.
So, do I create a unique component based on the process its being used in or do I create an overall modal component with sub options based on those scenarios.
Really interested on how you guys deal with this.
