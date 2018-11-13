2
Did you know Noto Serif and Noto Serif JP, KR are different?
22 hours ago from Des Dev, software designer
Does anyone know why they are different? I really want to use the serif from Noto Serif JP or KR, but obviously they're bigger because they include Japanese or Korean letters.
Is there a way to use only English types out of Noto Serif JP or KR?
