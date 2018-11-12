What tool did you used in your company to share a Design System internally?
6 hours ago from Julia Rosich, Product Designer
I designed the Design System of my current company with Sketch and I'm using Zeplin to share it to others, but Zeplin needs invitation and Sketch a program license, so they're not enough. We don't have a pattern library yet (the code side of the design system), so people who are not designers can't really make use of the design system. Which tool would you recommend to share a design system internally, so that people can refer to it?
