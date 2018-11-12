4
What has been your experience with WebFlow?
3 hours ago from Jayant Rao, UX Designer @helloworldev.com / Curator @UXHunt.com
I plan on moving towards web flow to handle most of my client web designs - I was highly impressed with the kind of features they hold.
What are you opinions on using WebFlow for a basic to a complex animation / a functional form to an Ecommerce website experience?
