3

Show DN - Personal Site

1 day ago from , Designer

Hello everyone!

I'm super excited to get my new site live. I was hoping to get some final feedback from designers outside my network in order to put the finishing touches on this project. At this point, I've got a small list of tasks I'm crossing off but looking for some that I may have missed.

URL: timhouseholter.com.

Thanks for your time and look forward to some feedback!

-T