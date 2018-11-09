iOS app designers using figma, how? (vector asset question)

Hey guys, currently my teams work flow is Sketch>Abstract/Zeplin and repeat.

We've been looking into using figma and dropping both zeplin and abstract but one main issue i've run into, you CANT export assets to pdf on figma?!

I've seen sites/plugins used to export contents of an artboard into a pdf but that would require each symbol or element I needed exported as pdf would need their own artboard.

I know that the Figma team has said its on their roadmap but until then, how are you guys designing for iOS and handing off to dev? Thanks!