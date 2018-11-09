2
Is there any way to get hints on the path of Nested Overrides in Sketch?
9 hours ago from David Gallardo, Product Designer
Every time that I have to override a nested style I get mad guessing which was the size or weight I put on that specific symbol because I can't see the entire path of it.
Here is an example: Hints on Overrides
