2

anyone is actually doing full time remote work?

18 hours ago from , Graphic Designer

My question is if here there is anyone who’s actually pulling off working full-time as a Graphic Designer, Web UI/UX designer remotely? I’m really curious what’s it like if you are? I would love to hear from you.

3 comments

  • Kemie GuaidaKemie Guaida, 1 minute ago

    I am. I freelanced for many many years before accepting a fulltime position. I'm used to working by myself, so there were no adaptation problems, but I do sometimes get left out of all the "casual" conversations that the colleagues have in the office and have to make an active effort to stay in the loop.

    0 points
  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 1 minute ago

    I have in the past. It's awesome for the most part but you get bored/lonely and meetings are annoying and it's hard to switch off because you never leave your 'office'

    0 points
  • Joshua HynesJoshua Hynes, 18 hours ago

    @Rowan — Do you have specific questions about what it's like to work remotely? I've worked remotely full-time for the last ~6 years, working as a Senior Product Designer for Stack Overflow and Dialpad. As I made the transition from Stack Overflow earlier this year, I compiled some thoughts on 5 lessons learned after working remotely for 5 years. If you have specific questions, let me know.

    0 points