Create glorious animations to show some code sample in action (glorious.codes)
4 days ago from Rafael Camargo, Front End Developer
Hello People! Inspired on WeDeploy's homepage, I've just published this open source library to help others creating beautiful animations for code samples. Projects like https://nodecron.com/ are already using it.
Any feedback will be very welcome. I hope you like it.
I tried to custom edit the demo and it just didn't work. When I click preview the screen is white. I'm on the latestChrome on OSX. I thought the hello world demo looked really good though!
