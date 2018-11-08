2 comments

  • Rafael Camargo, 4 days ago

    Hello People! Inspired on WeDeploy's homepage, I've just published this open source library to help others creating beautiful animations for code samples. Projects like https://nodecron.com/ are already using it.

    Any feedback will be very welcome. I hope you like it.

    • Will ChristmanWill Christman, 14 minutes ago

      I tried to custom edit the demo and it just didn't work. When I click preview the screen is white. I'm on the latestChrome on OSX. I thought the hello world demo looked really good though!

