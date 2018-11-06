Syncing one design library between Sketch and Figma?
3 hours ago from David Ly, Principal Product Designer
Does anyone have any experience syncing a design system between Sketch and Figma?
I am trying to build one design library that's shared between two design teams that use Sketch and Figma each exclusively. We are planning to use Abstract as the single-source-of-truth for versioning and file management.
I'm a long time reader, first time poster. Thanks for your answers!
