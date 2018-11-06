2

How to add AR content to websites (viewable on iOS12 only) + question

20 hours ago from , Design lover @vectary

Here is a short how-to on how you can add / embed AR content to websites. https://www.vectary.com/3d-modeling-how-to/how-to-embed-ar-usdz-files-to-your-e-commerce-website-ios-12/

Q: Are you looking to incorporate 3D / AR content into your web design / graphic design work for clients? Are you taking it on or do you view it as a trend that will soon pass?

Would love to hear your opinions.

  • James LaneJames Lane, 28 minutes ago

    With all due respect, this doesn’t tell you how to add AR content to websites, it tells you how to use your product. The proper documentation is on Apple’s website, I know, I’ve used it!

