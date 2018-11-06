4
AND CO Desktop App launched! (and.co)
1 hour ago from Leif Abraham, Co-Founder at AND CO, Partner at Prehype
Hey!
Today we've launched a brand new Desktop App for Mac and Chrome. It's designed to help track time and tasks super fast and serve as a short cut to the full web app.
Try it out and send us any feedback you have. We will do a ton of updates.
Woot Woot!
