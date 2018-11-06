A program to beat procrastination

I'm a mobile and web designer. I used to procrastinate a lot. After my procrastination became too much of a concern I learned about the psychology behind procrastination, the research done (and being done) on it, and how to overcome it. Then I made a series of changes to my approach in doing tasks and now I'm on top of my schedule (not completely but almost).

Based on my learning and experience I've started a program that aims to help people beat procrastination. The program is now in beta phase. So far, one person took part in the beta and in his words,

the program helped me enough that I felt myself a steam raise, and others commented on my level of productivity with surprise and gratitude.

If I find it works the same way for more people I'll launch the program publicly. If you'd like to take part in the beta here's an outline:

You'll answer a questionnaire to let me understand your procrastination. The program will run for 5 days. Each day you'll do a set of your procrastinated tasks. At the end of the day you'll answer a few questions to let me understand your bottlenecks, based on which I'll give you specific tips to overcome them. At the end of the fifth day, if you're happy with the outcome of the program, and if you feel like it, you may pay what you want.

You'll be in complete control of the program and you can stop anytime you want. By joining the beta at worst you'll just continue the way it is; but if it works you'll get started on your long procrastinated tasks and feel great. Contact me if you're interested.