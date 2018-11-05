Before we allow AI to drive our cars, let’s see if car makers can fix a few smaller things. (medium.com)
15 hours ago from Ivan Manolov, Designer at MojoTech
15 hours ago from Ivan Manolov, Designer at MojoTech
The thing is, you don't know much about car industry. What you're suggesting seems reasonable but there are some issues with your statements:
The cycle to produce a new car is 5 years approx. So what you currently see in cars is 5 -7 years old technology. Keep that in mind at all times. 5 years is how long it takes a car manufacturer to make a new car - from concept to production.
The car safety has to go through so much agencies that it costs car manufacturers a lot just to have new technology confirmed. It takes a lot of time and testing.
Car hardware must be stable for security reasons. So it is better to use older and tested technology than the latest technology.
Lights on automatically. For most of EU your lights are on by default.
blind-stop technology already exists and is getting implemented.
Car manuals? Well I'm sure a good old printed book is fine when your car fails, there is no cell signal and your cell battery is dead :)
And so on and so on...overall it is nice to see someone thinking in this direction.
all the best, Mike
Thanks Mike! Good feedback through and through. I agree, I look it though the lens of the consumer (designer).
You don't need the latest and greatest hardware and technologies to design good driver experience. Same way Apple delivers better experience with older and less powerful electronics.
Also, can we agree that 5 year old iPhone touch screen is still better than most touch screen in cars from this year and probably next year, too?
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now