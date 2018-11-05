2 comments

  Mike Abbot

    The thing is, you don't know much about car industry. What you're suggesting seems reasonable but there are some issues with your statements:

    1. The cycle to produce a new car is 5 years approx. So what you currently see in cars is 5 -7 years old technology. Keep that in mind at all times. 5 years is how long it takes a car manufacturer to make a new car - from concept to production.

    2. The car safety has to go through so much agencies that it costs car manufacturers a lot just to have new technology confirmed. It takes a lot of time and testing.

    3. Car hardware must be stable for security reasons. So it is better to use older and tested technology than the latest technology.

    4. Lights on automatically. For most of EU your lights are on by default.

    5. blind-stop technology already exists and is getting implemented.

    6. Car manuals? Well I'm sure a good old printed book is fine when your car fails, there is no cell signal and your cell battery is dead :)

    And so on and so on...overall it is nice to see someone thinking in this direction.

    all the best, Mike

    
    Ivan Manolov

      Thanks Mike! Good feedback through and through. I agree, I look it though the lens of the consumer (designer).

      You don't need the latest and greatest hardware and technologies to design good driver experience. Same way Apple delivers better experience with older and less powerful electronics.

      Also, can we agree that 5 year old iPhone touch screen is still better than most touch screen in cars from this year and probably next year, too?

      