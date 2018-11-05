Is prototyping coming back to primary design tools?

Hello Community!

Thank you so much for the discussion (https://www.designernews.co/stories/97702) we had here like a month ago, about your prototyping workflow and toolkit.

Here’s what we found out:

we have collected 156 answers (we offered multiple choice)

101 respondents use Sketch for prototyping

77 respondents use inVision for prototyping

32 respondents use Adobe XD for prototyping

32 respondents use Figma for prototyping

26 respondents use Marvel for prototyping

in 85% cases the UX designer is creating prototypes, only in 10% it's the Graphic Designer

and also 31 respondents would like to play prototypes created in a 3rd party tool in Avocode

This is really interesting. Ever since the introduction of rapid prototyping in Sketch, we’re noticing that designers prefer creating prototypes in the primary design tool.

Are you too shifting your prototyping workflow back to Sketch, XD, or Figma?

We’re really doing our best to understand the workflow before we build a new feature nowadays, and based both on this public survey and our customer feedback, it only makes sense to let designers create the prototype along with the design and then include it in the same hand-off link for the developer.

I’m pleased to introduce you our latest addition to the Avocode suite - the Prototype Hand-off.

https://avocode.com/prototyping

In the early stage, we’re supporting basic navigation between connected screens and hotspots made in Sketch, XD, and Figma. This way you can include the developer early on in your design process. Since Avocode generates a unique link for each artboard, you can navigate developer to any point in the flow, let them click through it and then jump to specs from any artboard.

I’d love to know what you think about this feature and the usecase that we’re trying to streamline. Let's talk about it.