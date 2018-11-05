UI UX designer workflow (Mac and ipad app)

Hello, i want to ask you your workflow for UI / UX design, because I'm little bit lost about what app to use etc :

UX : I go to some website pretty similar from my project and have the spec from my client write on a note and need to make a moodboard, webspace tree, UX process, wireframe :

=> for moodboard I try milanote or Pinterest (and I want the possibility to this on my Mac AND ipad), I'm not sure it's very convenient because milanote is only on my Mac and Pinterest don't have anymore a pin it button for safari. An idea to do moodboard on Mac and Ipad ? => for webspace tree : I try mind node, but like to draw on my ipad for the tree of the website, so I try Invision freehand, concepts on ipad, Adobe Draw but I'm not sure about this app ;( => UX process and wireframe : the same, as webspace tree, try this app but I'm not sure about this

After that need to find some inspirational website for UI :

=> so for UI , I go to dribbble, site inspire, bechance etc , but I'll love to find a Muzlii like website or ipad app (Muzlii don't work with safari neither on an ipad, but the possibility to manage my sources and have a clean visual feed will help me a lot) => And again will love to have a moodboard for this (again for Mac and ipad ;)

After that I can quietly go to Adobe XD to make my prototype and use After effect for micro-interaction and UI motion (After sketch app, I tried Invision studio or sigma but Adobe XD feel more suitable for me )

(sorry for my bad English, I'm French ;)

Thanks you to share your process and app you use !