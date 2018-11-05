uiFromMars - UI Design, UX and analytics to grow your career (Spanish)

Hello amigos :)

TL; DR I've created a blog for digital product designers in Spanish and I want to share it with you :)

ML; NL Empecé un blog para diseñadores de producto digitales en español que quiero compartir con ustedes :)

Now the "long" version:

English

I'd like to share my blog, aimed to the hispano community of digital product designers. It covers everything you need to improve your career.

There's a terrible lack of content in spanish about design, and I thought it would be a cool idea to start and grow a cool community around it.

On uiFromMars you'll find UI Design (typography tips, how to create color palettes, grids and so on), UX (methodologies and how to apply them) and analytics (let's say... design with data in mind ;D).

Visit uiFromMars

Please let me know what you think about it :)

Spanish

Quiero compartir con ustedes my blog, enfocado a la comunidad hispana de diseñadores de producto digitales. Cubre todo lo que necesitas para mejorar en tu carrera.

Hay una terrible falta de formación y contenidos en español sobre diseño y pensé que ya era hora de crear buen contenido en nuestro idioma.

En uiFromMars encontrarás diseño UI (trucos de tipografía, cómo crear paletas de colores, retículas, etc.), UX (metodologías y cómo aplicarlas) y analítica (para, digamos... diseñar con la data en mente ;D).

Visita uiFromMars

Por favor, déjame tu opinión :)