2
How do you find open source projects to contribute to?
2 hours ago from Paul van Oijen, Product Designer @ Smartly.io
Having used open source projects in one way or another for most of my career / side projects, I've always felt inclined to give back to the community. Yet I find it hard to find projects that need design contribution.
Do you contribute to any open source projects? And if so, how do you find projects to contribute to?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login