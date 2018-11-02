3 comments
Jonathan Simcoe, 2 hours ago
I've been using Tachyons for a few years now. Not really sure what the advantage is for using Tailwind. I tried Tailwind, but it couldn't replace the ease, simplicity, and light weight of Tachyons.
Juan J. Ramirez, 8 minutes ago
I agree. Tachyons is the best functional CSS framework out there. You also get used to the nomenclature very fast so it's pretty easy to just create an extend.css stylesheet to address use cases that tachyons don't cover. Like if you need a something between "w3" and "w4, you can easily just write a "w3half" class that has a custom width that is equivalent to 3 and 1/2 width, and you will remember that forever.
Jonathan Simcoe, 3 minutes ago
I totally agree!
