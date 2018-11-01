8

How do you give feedback on design implementation to developers?

30 minutes ago from , Founder and CEO of Flawless App. Designer + Developer

I'd love to understand how other designers are sending feedback on design implementation to developers. Especially, when you're working on mobile apps.

It seems like the overall process of giving feedback on the coded app is quite tedious and time-consuming...

How do you do it now?

  • Kwame Afriyie, 14 minutes ago

    Right now I am giving the feedback through Slack, Trello or Asana.

    With Trello or Asana, I can give the developers feedback and set them as tasks. Then we discuss each piece of feedback as the developer works through them.

    • Ahmed Sulajman, 10 minutes ago

      Thank you so much! :) Could you please also elaborate, what sort of feedback are you usually giving to developers?

  • Jason FestaJason Festa, a minute ago

    I use Trello right now but shifting to Git Issues as some developers express pain of having to learn Trello's card UI.

