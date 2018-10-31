1 comment
August van de Ven, 2 hours ago
When I made FakeClients, many people wanted a way to get feedback on the designs they created using fakeclients.com. That's why I created FakeClients Feedback, a simple, free to use platform for beginning designers to give and get feedback on their designs. You can use markers to specify what certain parts of your design mean and you can use them to give feedback on specific parts of a design. Be sure to upload your design and give some feedback to others and be sure to let me know if you encounter any bugs or things you don't like! It is very basic right now but I will keep adding new features along the way.
