We are Colorblind - Making the world a better place for the colorblind
5 days ago from Tom van Beveren, UX Designer
We are Colorblind is dedicated to making the world a better place for the colorblind. On wearecolorblind.com you’ll find freely available articles, examples and resources on the subject of color blindness.
We also now offer consultancy services, supporting professionals and businesses to get their product right for the colorblind.
Great website and initiative!
