iPad Pro Design Tools

8 hours ago from Norm Sheeran, Designer and Developer
I’m Intrigued by the new iPad Pro. I’m interested to know if anyone thinks these things will eventually replace the laptop for designers anytime soon?
I use the iPad Pro for design sprints, studies, sketches etc. I do not use it at all for any UI design..there's no point because I would have to recreate it later anyways.
I've heard a lot of digital painters gush over Procreate. For some it can replace the Photoshop + Wacom tablet duo.
I find the iPad Pro to still be quite far from a standalone UX/UI tool, but it's a wonderful companion device to my current workflow. In addition to the apps others have mentioned, some handy uses include:
I use the iPad Pro and Affinity Photo for my photography. It's really useful.
Sadly, I feel like I haven't really found a good UI design tool for iPad Pro that fits with my workflow.
i use my ipad pro for 100% of my illustration, there are so many excellent tools, and the pencil makes it very easy to draw. That being said, i do need to use 2 or 3 apps to acheive what i want a lot of the time, as there isnt 1 perfect solution yet.
As for the design side of things, i find Affinity design to be really good, but its no where near ready for print production ready work. most controls are too basic and while you can achieve a lot, i wouldnt use it for anything beyond a mockup, or i would get a design 75% of the way tehre and then need to switch to my mac to finish it off (which can be done in Designer on the desktop)
I see a lot of potential, but with todays update meaning i would need to buy a new ipad pro and a new pencil, and ditch all the accessories i already have for my ipad pro, its not making me want to keep investing in it.
