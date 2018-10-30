iPad Pro Design Tools

2

I’m Intrigued by the new iPad Pro. I’m interested to know if anyone thinks these things will eventually replace the laptop for designers anytime soon?

  • Dexter W, a minute ago

    I use the iPad Pro for design sprints, studies, sketches etc. I do not use it at all for any UI design..there's no point because I would have to recreate it later anyways.

  • Scott Liang, a minute ago

    I've heard a lot of digital painters gush over Procreate. For some it can replace the Photoshop + Wacom tablet duo.

    I find the iPad Pro to still be quite far from a standalone UX/UI tool, but it's a wonderful companion device to my current workflow. In addition to the apps others have mentioned, some handy uses include:

    • Use as external display when on the go
    • Use as a replacement Wacom Cintiq with Astropad, great for the Pencil tool in Illustrator
    • Sketching ideas in Concepts (infinite canvas vector-based sketching app)
    • Binge watching Westworld

    Cheers.

  • Braylan GrayBraylan Gray, 8 minutes ago

    I use the iPad Pro and Affinity Photo for my photography. It's really useful.

    Sadly, I feel like I haven't really found a good UI design tool for iPad Pro that fits with my workflow.

  • BAKAkid .osakaBAKAkid .osaka, 18 minutes ago

    i use my ipad pro for 100% of my illustration, there are so many excellent tools, and the pencil makes it very easy to draw. That being said, i do need to use 2 or 3 apps to acheive what i want a lot of the time, as there isnt 1 perfect solution yet.

    As for the design side of things, i find Affinity design to be really good, but its no where near ready for print production ready work. most controls are too basic and while you can achieve a lot, i wouldnt use it for anything beyond a mockup, or i would get a design 75% of the way tehre and then need to switch to my mac to finish it off (which can be done in Designer on the desktop)

    I see a lot of potential, but with todays update meaning i would need to buy a new ipad pro and a new pencil, and ditch all the accessories i already have for my ipad pro, its not making me want to keep investing in it.

