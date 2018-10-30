1 comment

  • Keith Hamilton, 1 hour ago

    Based on the popularity of the writeup I did on how to get assets from Sketch to Torch AR, I wanted to share this next one, which takes AR prototyping a step further.

    You already use InVision for prototyping and testing your mobile app. So, when your client or product manager asks to see how AR could fit in to your current app experience, what do you do? You build a prototype in Torch, grab the project link, and connect it directly to your existing mobile prototype, that’s what.

    Please upvote if you find this useful, and let me know in the comments if there’s anything else you’d like to see from the Torch team.

    1 point