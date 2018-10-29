How to give feedback on design to peers and on social media?
5 hours ago from D G, Product Designer
It's about how one can be mindful and considerate when providing feedback on a coworker's work or even on social media. Often times, what we say can be perceived negatively and sometimes we don't even understand the full context and just are eager to voice our opinion, which could be crushing for the person in context.
I would love to hear the DN community's thoughts on it.
