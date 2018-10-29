4

How to give feedback on design to peers and on social media?

5 hours ago from , Product Designer

It's about how one can be mindful and considerate when providing feedback on a coworker's work or even on social media. Often times, what we say can be perceived negatively and sometimes we don't even understand the full context and just are eager to voice our opinion, which could be crushing for the person in context.

I would love to hear the DN community's thoughts on it.

3 comments

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 1 hour ago

    I feel like unless you write a lengthy post with caveats galore that no one will want to read, you can almost always be construed as an asshole.

    1 point
  • Tanner ChristensenTanner Christensen, 3 hours ago

    Start with questions. Actually, try to focus most of your feedback to be in the form of questions—information gathering—than explicit comments.

    Questions leave room for answers, they also help you learn about the work/problem space. Because the reality is, more often than not, we approach a work without having full context of it; the constraints, the objective, the audience, what explorations went into the work, what trade-offs were deliberately made, etc.

    Ask questions about the things you want to provide feedback on, first and foremost.

    If you can't ask questions, at least provide a constructive path forwards. e.g. "You can try [this] instead of [this] to help [reason]."

    To quote former VP of Design at Twitter Mike Davidson:

    "You should treat your critiques as investigations or explorations and not conclusions."

    More on that here: https://mikeindustries.com/blog/archive/2017/06/how-to-give-helpful-product-design-feedback

    1 point