5 comments

  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 3 hours ago

    That looks super cool.

    3 points
  • Nacho García , 5 hours ago

    Hello designers! We've been working very hard on reshaping Hadron for the past months. Thanks to everyone that has given us feedback!

    After this update, you can also design without writing code using the UI, but despite that, you're actually generating your own code because Hadron edits code on the fly.

    I'm here to answer all your questions and hear any feedback you might have.

    2 points
  • Mattan IngramMattan Ingram, 3 hours ago

    Looks like we have a new design/code tool showdown between Framer, Hadron, Interplay, and Modulz. Is there anything the Hadron team is focusing on that you feel will differentiate you from those other tools?

    0 points
    • Nacho García , 2 hours ago

      Hadron, unlike those tools, is more like a visual code editor because you can go back and forth between code and design.

      The reason for this is that they all store the design in an internal data structure, that they later translate into images or code when you request it. This means that there is a new exported object created every time.

      In contrast, Hadron edits code on the fly while you are working. Each of your actions on the UI is translated into an operation to update the code. We don't have an internal data structure. This is huge because it allows files to be shared for real.

      We'll expand this more on another post in the future.

      4 points