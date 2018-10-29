A design tool that is also a developer tool. Introducing profiles in Hadron. (medium.com)
6 hours ago from Nacho García , co-founder of hadronapp.com
Designer News is where the design community meets.
6 hours ago from Nacho García , co-founder of hadronapp.com
That looks super cool.
Hello designers! We've been working very hard on reshaping Hadron for the past months. Thanks to everyone that has given us feedback!
After this update, you can also design without writing code using the UI, but despite that, you're actually generating your own code because Hadron edits code on the fly.
I'm here to answer all your questions and hear any feedback you might have.
Waiting for the early access approval.
Looks like we have a new design/code tool showdown between Framer, Hadron, Interplay, and Modulz. Is there anything the Hadron team is focusing on that you feel will differentiate you from those other tools?
Hadron, unlike those tools, is more like a visual code editor because you can go back and forth between code and design.
The reason for this is that they all store the design in an internal data structure, that they later translate into images or code when you request it. This means that there is a new exported object created every time.
In contrast, Hadron edits code on the fly while you are working. Each of your actions on the UI is translated into an operation to update the code. We don't have an internal data structure. This is huge because it allows files to be shared for real.
We'll expand this more on another post in the future.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login