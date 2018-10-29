5 comments
Tony Gines, 1 hour ago
Likes?
Twitter should look at removing users that are fueling hate. Having a social media presence should be a privilege, not a right. They need to take a hard, long look inwards and figure out what role they have in promoting hate-speech and violence.
Sandro Cantante, 1 hour ago
They're just providing a free channel for everyone to say whatever they want. I agree 100% that it can be dangerous and removing likes isn't doing anything to stop it... I found this decision really odd, to say the least.
Ken Em, 1 hour ago
"They're just providing a free channel for everyone to say whatever they want."
Right, but that's not free from consequences.
Ken Em, 1 hour ago
Not a bad move in general, but it's not likes that are the problem with Twitter. :(
James Young, a minute ago
Talk about looking the other way. I sometimes miss Twitter as I used it for years as my professional outlet where I followed and chatted with fellow web designers around the world and it was great but I had to bin it last year because the problem was the toxic user base and the voice amplification they were given by the total lack of standards enforcement by Twitter leadership.
There's no debate on Twitter, it's too limited a tool for it and as with so many other meaningless "attempts" to improve the quality of the platform, I don't think Jack really cares. They want engagement no matter how they get it or at what cost.
