Sketch Mirror

13 hours ago from , UI designer

What are your experiences with Sketch Mirror.

I've been using Sketch for approx. 4 years now. I still love it, but their mirror app is just horrible. For the last few months it just freezes randomly, not updating screens etc... Duplicating an artboard? Freezes. Changing fonts? Freezs.

When they first enabled the USB support it worked great, but after that it just went down the hill.

So again, what are your experiences with the Mirror app?

  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 5 hours ago

    Sketch Mirror: 30% of the time it works every time.

    When it works it's good, but I've found since Sketch 52 its far slower to render, even over USB. I emailed support and they were basically useless and told me to reinstall it, which I did, and it makes no difference.

  • Jordan LittleJordan Little, 18 minutes ago

    I've never successfully used it for its intended purpose. That's how bad it is.

    Every once in a while I'll reinstall it and give it a go, but it will only load pixelated versions of my designs…or a black screen. No amount of fiddling with the wifi has ever worked, nor has reinstallation. I've tried it on three different devices with no luck.

    For Sketch being such a great – and integral – part of my workflow, the companion app is a huge disappointment.

  • Jignesh LadJignesh Lad, a minute ago

    I agree but it's not as flaky as Adobe Preview was... I found if you turn auto update artboard it works pretty well with fewer issues.

    But it isn't the point I know haha.

