What are your experiences with Sketch Mirror.

I've been using Sketch for approx. 4 years now. I still love it, but their mirror app is just horrible. For the last few months it just freezes randomly, not updating screens etc... Duplicating an artboard? Freezes. Changing fonts? Freezs.

When they first enabled the USB support it worked great, but after that it just went down the hill.

So again, what are your experiences with the Mirror app?