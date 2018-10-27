4 comments
Norm Sheeran, 1 minute ago
I love it
Justin Jackson, a minute ago
Thank you!
Justin Jackson, 1 hour ago
A little background: I wanted to switch my site off of WordPress, and my friend Jack offered to redesign it.
But... I wanted to keep the brutalist aesthetic. (I still get quite a bit of traffic from pages like this)
So we worked on making the site look like an old punk rock zine. (Complete with photocopied images, tweets, etc...)
I know it won't be for everyone, but I really dig it.
I switched to Statamic CMS from WordPress, and I'm hosting it on Digital Ocean (using Laravel Forge).
eelco j, 1 hour ago
Let this be the revival of authentic and creative web design again.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login