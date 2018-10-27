4 comments

  • Norm Sheeran, 1 minute ago

    I love it

  • Justin JacksonJustin Jackson, 1 hour ago

    A little background: I wanted to switch my site off of WordPress, and my friend Jack offered to redesign it.

    But... I wanted to keep the brutalist aesthetic. (I still get quite a bit of traffic from pages like this)

    So we worked on making the site look like an old punk rock zine. (Complete with photocopied images, tweets, etc...)

    I know it won't be for everyone, but I really dig it.

    I switched to Statamic CMS from WordPress, and I'm hosting it on Digital Ocean (using Laravel Forge).

  • eelco jeelco j, 1 hour ago

    Let this be the revival of authentic and creative web design again.

