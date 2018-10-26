3
How to Run a 1-hour Lightning Decision Jam to Solve Problems (youtube.com)
1 hour ago from Amr Khalifeh, User Interface Designer
Designer News is where the design community meets.
1 hour ago from Amr Khalifeh, User Interface Designer
Yeyyyyyy!
I've been in a Lightning Decision Jam and it really works!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login