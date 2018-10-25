Get ready for "prefers-color-scheme" media queries to toggle between light/dark interfaces

The latest Safari Technology Preview (Release 68, Safari 12.1, WebKit 14607.1.11) has implemented support for this media query to allow you to tailor your site to dark modes.

This will very likely be mirrored in Chrome/Firefox within the year.

You can see an example here if you're running the latest Tech Preview, and if you're not you can at least see what the queries will look like.