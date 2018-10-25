1 comment

  • Vipul. MishraVipul. Mishra, 17 minutes ago

    Hey there, if you are using Scribble with Sketch 52 for collaborating product copy, you might have experienced issues with Symbol elements - it is fixed now.

    We are excited to share that we have resolved these issues and everything is working fine. Will be awesome if you do have a look and confirm. Let me know if you want us to improve anything else.

    If you are not using Scribble, it is a design/copy collaboration tool which allows designers to sync artboards to cloud, invite copy writers to edit text in browser and sync final copy locally.

    Get your free account now and save hundreds of hours of email roundtrips when collaborating product copy on design.

    Cheers! V.M.

