6
New website with case studies for Friends, a collaborative design company. (bff.co)
1 hour ago from Joshua Tuscan, Chief Technologist
Designer News is where the design community meets.
1 hour ago from Joshua Tuscan, Chief Technologist
That is an extremely nice website. I love how the case studies have different background designs that relate to the project.
Thanks Todd!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login