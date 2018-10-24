1 comment

  • Jurre Houtkamp, 1 hour ago

    Hey designers! We’re excited to announce that we just added a powerful new interactive tool to the latest version of Framer X: the Page tool. The Page tool is our most flexible interactive tool to date, which means the high-fidelity prototyping possibilities are endless—add 3D transitions, velocity-based snapping, and more. Read all about it and then get the latest version of Framer X to take it for a spin.

    6 points