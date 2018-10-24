Uber's Undoing Part III: Redemption (elischiff.com)
1 hour ago from Eli Schiff, elischiff.com
Designer News
I correctly identified Uber Move, Airbnb Cereal, and Google Sans on the first try. What do I win?
This is hilariously over the top. You write with such a vengeance that it makes your work seem unbelievable, and like you've got an agenda, which I guess you do, and it costs $3 for an e-book.
What am I asserting that is remotely in the category of belief?
Nothing. I said it makes your work seem unbelievable because it is written in such a sinister tone. I don't mean it is literally a matter of belief haha.
