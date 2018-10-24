4 comments

  • Daniel De LaneyDaniel De Laney, 9 minutes ago

    I correctly identified Uber Move, Airbnb Cereal, and Google Sans on the first try. What do I win?

    1 point
  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 9 minutes ago

    This is hilariously over the top. You write with such a vengeance that it makes your work seem unbelievable, and like you've got an agenda, which I guess you do, and it costs $3 for an e-book.

    0 points
    • Eli SchiffEli Schiff, 5 minutes ago

      What am I asserting that is remotely in the category of belief?

      -1 points
      • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, a minute ago

        Nothing. I said it makes your work seem unbelievable because it is written in such a sinister tone. I don't mean it is literally a matter of belief haha.

        0 points