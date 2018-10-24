4

What are the web-based tools to help create animations (pure HTML + CSS) you recommend?

2 hours ago from , Designer

There was a startup I've followed on Twitter that had a strong community of people showing their animations in the product's community showcase pages. Their product was a web-based tool that helped created pure HTML+CSS animations. Sadly, I can't find the company among my follows any longer

  • Mitch Samuels, a minute ago

    Was it keyframes.net? - I've been seeing that pop up on Twitter recently.

    Or if you're looking for a tool to help make animations, I made keyframes.app - an extension for Chrome to let you create animations on any element on any page. :)

  • chris caseychris casey, 1 hour ago

    Maybe haikui.ai ?

