Are Figma and XD finally getting Sketch out of the picture in UI design?
9 hours ago from JE LS, Trainer
As a trainer I try to tell people about several tools, but still people NEED to grasp at least one of them better to be proficient.
So, I have noticed lately Figma and XD (both Multiplatform) are starting to actually dent the market of Sketch.
I have decided to skip Sketch this year, and use both these alternatives in the UX/UI lectures… do you think it's a good decision? Should I stick with Sketch a liltle longer?
Part of the question is some of the students don't use Mac, and these other programas are available on Windows too…
