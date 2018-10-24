3

Are Figma and XD finally getting Sketch out of the picture in UI design?

9 hours ago from , Trainer

As a trainer I try to tell people about several tools, but still people NEED to grasp at least one of them better to be proficient.

So, I have noticed lately Figma and XD (both Multiplatform) are starting to actually dent the market of Sketch.

I have decided to skip Sketch this year, and use both these alternatives in the UX/UI lectures… do you think it's a good decision? Should I stick with Sketch a liltle longer?

Part of the question is some of the students don't use Mac, and these other programas are available on Windows too…

  • Vince SchwidderVince Schwidder, 6 hours ago

    I've been impressed with Adobe XD this year. They're moving really fast in terms of improving the app, and really listening to users (I've spoken with the XD team).

    Figma felt like an amazing step forward to being cross-platform, but for my team which is all Mac, something like multiplayer wasn't luring us away from Sketch. Adobe XD is bringing new stuff to the table like voice prototyping and auto-animate. They have the resources to move fast too. The app itself integrates with other Adobe tools, and is free too.

    We're still mostly Sketch at my team, but keeping our eyes on Adobe XD.

  • Blemmy Hemingsworth, 3 hours ago

    It's Figma all the way for our entire team. Easy developer handover, cloud storage with version history, prototyping tools, works great in the browser. The list goes on and on. We see no reason in moving anywhere else for the foreseeable future.

    • Ryan Hicks, 6 minutes ago

      I'd like to use Figma for work in a production environment, but it is more expensive than sketch per user annually. By $45 and when you have a handful of designers it adds up. Their pricing model is off. The no offline support also is a deal breaker for me too.

  • Dave Feldman, 3 hours ago

    Two things keep me in Sketch. The main one is its extensibility: I rely on a number of great plug-ins (most notably Runner, but others as well including one or two that I wrote myself). Those don’t exist for Figma and can’t exist until they implement more of an API.

    Secondarily, last I checked Figma lacks full offline support. I don’t usually need to work offline, right up until the point when I really really do.

    I haven’t played with XD yet and keep meaning to...but I have trouble gathering the enthusiasm to do so given the trajectory Illustrator, Photoshop, and Lightroom have taken the last few years.

  • Nikola DurkanNikola Durkan, 4 hours ago

    I jump over to Figma from Sketch recently and I don't want to go back. The performance is better (at least in the projects that I have recreated in Figma) and their components system seems to work better than Sketch's. Sketch is very unreliable, all the major releases are always buggy, the performance is bad, the rendering is so-so and the damn mirror app never works. Figma is by no means perfect but it does a lot of little thing better than Sketch and that is enough for me to switch. Also, I can cut out Invision and Abstract from my toolkit and save $35/month, which is nice :)

    • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, 1 minute ago

      Even v52? I always thought Sketch was laggy compared to competitors, but the latest release is super snappy, even on my 4k display which always had issues before.

  • John JacksonJohn Jackson, 4 hours ago

    I don't think Sketch is going anywhere. I do think the market will become increasingly more competitive with the amount of tools that are surfacing. I'm not a huge fan of Adobe XD, but Figma is awesome. My opinion: don't assume that Sketch is going to fall off the map simply because they're losing some of the market.

    • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, 41 minutes ago

      Sketch needs to release features like XD's new auto-animate, offer better .ai and other vector import, and have built-in padding and stacks/spacing functionality. If it had those features I wouldn't even think about leaving.

      Bonus points if they could have vector editing on par with Figma, which looks pretty sweet.

  • vadim mikhnovvadim mikhnov, 4 hours ago

    Figma

    Yes. Much more sensible component overrides, better constraints, better performance, no stupid bugs with vector editing. COLLABORATION tools like no others (real-time multi-user access is huge). And more and more and more. + it's free for individuals.

    XD

    Hahahaha, no. Like, even it was good I'd recommend to skip it just because it is developed by Adobe. But it isn't better than Sketch, and it isn't better than Figma. The only other similar tool that XD has advantage over is InVision Studio (which is just pure garbage).

    • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, 40 minutes ago

      Still sad that Studio ended up sucking so bad. Haven't tried it for a few months, but it was literally unusable on my 4k display.

      • vadim mikhnovvadim mikhnov, 1 minute ago

        Haven't touched it since release, but a colleague of mine tried it a few weeks ago and he was very salty about his wasted time.

  • Ashraf AliAshraf Ali, 4 hours ago

    I go back and forth between Sketch and XD. I actually switched fully to an XD environment from Photoshop for work and it has been fantastic. With XD's newest feature upgrades, it's just been improving at a solid, solid clip.

    Sketch is still great, but the UI bugs really get to me, a strange zoom lag here, some weird masking issues, etc. I don't think Sketch is going away any time soon though. It's the contender still bringing a better user interface and more flexible plugin options.

    As for Figma, the SAAS model throws me off. It's similar to Framer. It's easier to do a corporate buy of Adobe, since we already use all their other apps. How do we convince a company to also buy in to Figma or Framer for workflows and get licenses for dozens of designers + auxiliary workers?

  • Mauricio Paim, 3 hours ago

    I am convincing the product team to change it too. Today we use Sketch + Invision + Zeplin. We will move to Figma only

  • Ignacio CorreiaIgnacio Correia, 1 minute ago

    Yes you should. I think teaching the Adobe Pack provides a better multi skills creative person. Learning an isolated software is not a good approach in my opinion. Also in a company with mix OS software like ours, we can't agreed with Skecth with an only MAC approach.

    And XD will get where we need to get. And Apple may buy Sketch and sunset it like it did with fireworks and freehand.

    Figma is an isolated product 2, a good do, but isolated.

    InvisionStudio didn't allow me to have early access so I just gave up on them

    Adobe in the other hand has been fantastic allowing us to have early access and beta version.

    We are in the process of launching 3 new extensions. Easy decision for me, really easy.

    For newbies is easier to learn a simpler software, and right now XD is simple but we know where is it heading with plugins and AI. Like I grew up with phosothop since 6.0 I will grow with XD since Beta.

    Just my opinion :)

  • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, 4 minutes ago

    As long as OSX is the main environment for designers, I don't see Sketch going anywhere. Especially if they release some huge updates like better animation/prototyping and enhanced vector editing/vector import.

