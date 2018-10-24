2
Is it just me, or does the new messenger look like Skype? (newsroom.fb.com)
8 hours ago from Mike Abbot, UI designer
Didn't Skype get an update to make it look more like SnapChat though?
Yes, but a couple weeks ago they pushed back the Stories feature. Probably nobody was using it
