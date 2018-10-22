Adobe XD's New Advanced Prototyping Features - Voice Prototyping & Auto-Animate

Hello everyone,

This is Meenal from the Adobe XD Product Marketing Team. I’m excited to join you for another AMA.

Last week we released our MAX update for XD debuting advanced Prototyping features such as Voice Prototyping and Auto-Animate for creating micro-interactions.

Today we’re excited to talk about the future of prototyping. Voice experiences are only becoming more common and in demand — from phones, to cars, to kiosks around the world. According to Forbes, the number of U.S. smart-speaker users is expected to reach 90 million this year. Only in XD can you design, prototype, and share voice-driven experiences. We also made immersive animated transitions easier with Auto-Animate. Combined with our our previous releases that support overlays, fixed elements, and timed transitions, high-fidelity prototyping is even easier.

We’re excited to know what would you like to see next for these features and for prototyping. Would you include voice and auto-animate in your future projects? What are your thoughts on the future of voice prototyping in the design process.

Let us know your thoughts! Our team is here from now to 2pm PST to chat and answer your questions.

Thanks,

Meenal