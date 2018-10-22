3 comments

  • Rhys MerrittRhys Merritt, 31 minutes ago

    Hey friend. Small typo on your site. You've got "loosing" instead of "losing"

    Also the fact that the $ is after the digits on your pricing put me off a little.. I'm in the UK, and it's correct British and American English to have the dollar sign before the digits. I don't know if localising is easy - but it's something to consider.

    1 point
  • Jon White, 1 minute ago

    $4.99 per month for copypasta seams to me very expensive.

    0 points