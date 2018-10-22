3 comments
Rhys Merritt, 31 minutes ago
Hey friend. Small typo on your site. You've got "loosing" instead of "losing"
Also the fact that the $ is after the digits on your pricing put me off a little.. I'm in the UK, and it's correct British and American English to have the dollar sign before the digits. I don't know if localising is easy - but it's something to consider.
Maksim Gorodov, a minute ago
Thank you, fixed :)
I'm Russian and I'm used to putting currency unit right after digits :)
Jon White, 1 minute ago
$4.99 per month for copypasta seams to me very expensive.
