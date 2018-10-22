Unhook from app addiction by walking

Hello DN!

I super excited to share (and get feedback!) my latest project: Unhook App.

As principles of habit forming teach us, the best way to end a habit is to replace it with another habit. So unlike other screen time apps, we don’t just warn the user - we give them something else to do.

Our small team built Unhook – an app for Android that visualizes app usage, sets time limits per category, and asks user to take a 2 minute walk if they’ve reached their usage limits.

By replacing the habitual nature of spending time on our mobile phones with that of light physical activity, we’re replacing a bad habit with a good one.

If you think this is cool, would love your vote on Product Hunt to spread the word: See Unhook App In Action!

Any and all feedback is welcome! This is a 100% free app and we're looking to help the community (and ourselves) with realistic ways to stay focused. Thanks!