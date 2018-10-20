2 comments

  • Ken Em, 2 days ago

    Very simple and clean, I like that.

    The initial page load took a long time due a slow server connection. I don't think that's your design though, it's wherever you are hosting it.

    I would prefer to see the about section flipped so that the copy is on the left, to be consistent with the project examples. But that's just personal preference.

    I don't think you need a hamburger menu for the limited amount of info you have here.

    The intro may also not be necessary. It's almost like there's a welcome section and then a second welcome section. You could combine all that info into the latter to keep things simpler.

    • Kevin Eugene, 2 days ago

      Thanks for your feedback! :)

      The server may be a bit slow to start but I might be able to compress things up to improve the loading time.

      Also, I agree with the rest of your feedback. I will change it as soon as I can!

      Have a great day! :)

