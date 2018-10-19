Invision Studio Last Minute Requests

Invision Studio has gone through quite the transformation since its introduction from alpha, beta, and public beta. Its so close to V1 that I've started to use it on real projects... But there are a few features that I really really want to be in V1.

Requests(ordered by importance to me)

1. The layout settings need more options

What I mean here is that the layout does not allow you to create non-fill layout lines. This absolutely needs to be in V1 for me to even recommend this tool. If I create a 24 column no gutter layout Im left with a solid color sheet.

2. More shape primitives

Right now we have circle and square and for some reason rounded square which is just the square with border-radius set to 9. A polygon primitive would be highly appreciated where the inspector allowed you to add or subtract gons.

3.Right clicking a component should show the option of editing master

Pretty self explanatory here. you've got the button in the top right of the UI. My lazy hands don't want to traverse the entire window to edit the component. Since the double click action expands the layers for overriding there should be way, a quick way, to edit master.

Wish List

1. sub transition groups/pre-comps(AE term)

the ability to create a transition inside a component. I know you guys are working on this as you can try to do this now and it will warn you saying "this feature is not yet supported". the fact you added this in tells me you are working on this feature.

2. (this is big ask, I know) Voice actions

Im currently working on a voice application interface right now for work. Im using Invision Studio to prototype user interaction. The only way I'm able to prototype this is with touch, mouse, keyboard, and timers(good options but..). This years MAX presentation XD showed a preview to the new voice action support they are rolling out. Its the only time in the past 2 years I've given adobe a second thought. Please add this.

3. Auto layouts similar to framer-x

While I think Framer-x is really for a totally different crowd with different needs there is one feature they have that is quite nice. The auto layout feature which is essentially flexbox in disguise.

I realize you guys(invision team) are working on a store where users can extend the functionality of Invision Studio. That some of these requests might be implemented in some way by those contributors. Just wanted to dump some of my thoughts on what we have access to now.

What features/tools/ideas do the DN community think are missing our should be implemented?