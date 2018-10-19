Version control for Sketch, Illustrator and Photoshop files

Hey crew,

We just launched a new version of Trunk, our version control platform for design teams (version 0.1.39).

Trunk brings version control to your Sketch, Photoshop & Illustrator files. You can find out more about us here: jointrunk.com

We launched the alpha a few months ago and have had hundreds of designers feed back on how we can improve the app and design workflow for collaborating on design files. It has been awesome.. and now we’d love your feedback!

I’ve setup a promo code for 3 months free for you all. All you need to do is signup via this url: jointrunk.com/get-started/?promo=designernews

Cheers!

Elliott