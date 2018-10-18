Modulz Kickstarter: A Visual Code Editor (kickstarter.com)
38 minutes ago from Kilian Valkhof, UX Developer
38 minutes ago from Kilian Valkhof, UX Developer
This looks promising. I'm optimistic that we're reaching a cohesion point with all of our tools. This feels a lot like Webflow but for React, and seems to have an easier-to-approach way to create margins, constraints, padding, and stateful components than Framer X.
I feel like the big players are heading towards this direction too, but I'm keeping an eye on this one.
