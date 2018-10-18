2
Please tell me some answer for designer to help pass the Interview
1 hour ago from Hardeep Singh, SEO Expert
what answer should me ask then interviewing a web designer candidate.
Designer News is where the design community meets.
1 hour ago from Hardeep Singh, SEO Expert
what answer should me ask then interviewing a web designer candidate.
Are you asking what questions you dhould ask someone who you're interviewing for a design job?
What? Sorry, not sure I understand what you're asking.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login