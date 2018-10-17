Dropbox dialing their new(-ish) branding down?

It seems like the Dropbox homepage has completely gotten rid of the more dramatic typefaces and color schemes they were using previously. It's still in some of the internal pages but less emphasized overall.

I wonder how data-driven this decision was or if it had more to do with some of the backlash from the design community. There are two pretty competing styles (thin typography and heavy use of photography vs. bolder typography and color schemes) on the marketing site right now.

It brings up the question for me... How does a company that is scaling quickly manage continually pushing a brand/product forward with so many different teams and projects without completely removing the trust you've built with customers? Being more iterative and less inventive seems to meet existing needs better, but potentially ignores longer-term growth options.