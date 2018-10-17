Three.do — a revolutionary reminders app that redefines how you remember small tasks (threedo.app)
2 hours ago from Paul Danyliuk, Maker of Three.do
I would rather ask Google Assistant to create a reminder.
This is faster :) and less intrusive in terms of breaking focus.
But I agree that the app is not for everybody.
Hey DN!
I'm so excited to launch this project of mine that I was meticulously crafting for the last half a year. It’s a fresh take on reminder apps — unlike any other to-do / reminder apps out there, this one doesn't make you think of a title to type in or speak, preserving your precious focus. Instead, to compose a task you tap three hints: the who, the what, and the when. This is faster than typing, faster than OK Google, is perfectly enough to remember the task in short term (or until you have time to add in more details), and is something you'll quickly learn to do instinctively.
At the moment the app is for Android only — it’s the only platform I know how to develop for. If the app gets traction, the first thing I’ll do is hire an iOS dev.
Featured on Product Hunt today!
The app doesn’t have any sophisticated tech like ML/AI — instead it tries to win the users’ hearts with its design. I’m a developer person who never practiced design professionally, but I truly gave it my all.
I’ll be posting a detailed design case study on Medium in the coming days, meanwhile there are some slides. I did some interesting job around onboarding, empty states, and the UX overall, and there’s plenty to tell about my design decisions.
I’m delighted to answer all of your questions!
