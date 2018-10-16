Using Sketch files in 3D, Quick and Easy (torch.app)
1 hour ago from Keith Hamilton, Immersive Product Designer
Designer News is where the design community meets.
1 hour ago from Keith Hamilton, Immersive Product Designer
I wrote up this article as the beginning of a three-parter focused on how to add AR prototyping to existing mobile experiences. In this first section, I'm focusing on how to get your assets from Sketch to Torch AR and get them into a project.
Over the next couple weeks, I'll be getting into layout in AR, how to add interactivity to a prototype, and strategies for presenting multiple directions to a product stakeholder.
Let me know if there's anything else in Torch AR you are keen to hear about.
I don't have time to test it now, but can you use gif's, svgs or .movs as assets?
Hi Todd,
Currently we only support static image files, so .png, .jpg, .gif, etc.
We plan to add support for animated gif and video files in the future, but we haven't nailed down a timeline for that. I'll add your message into our request pipeline, so we can track it.
Thanks for checking it out!
Holy fuck that is cool. I just downloaded it and played around with it. What an awesome app.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login