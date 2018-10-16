4
What's your favourite design newsletter?
2 hours ago from Ahmed Sulajman, Founder and CEO of Flawless App. Designer + Developer
I'd love to read more good design content, ideally delivered to my email. Any recommendations?
Designer News is where the design community meets.
2 hours ago from Ahmed Sulajman, Founder and CEO of Flawless App. Designer + Developer
I'd love to read more good design content, ideally delivered to my email. Any recommendations?
If you like fonts (and getting informed about new releases and recommendations), you may want to consider subscribing to ‘Fresh Fonts’ (https://www.getrevue.co/profile/freshfonts)
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login